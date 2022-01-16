2021 AFCON: Benjamin Tetteh handed three-match ban for punching Gabon player during chaos

Benjamin Tetteh was given a red card

The forward was a second-half substitute for the Black Stars yesterday and received an unnecessary red card after chaos broke out at the full time.

While he was expected to miss two matches, CAF has after a meeting by its Disciplinary Committee announced that an additional one match has been included.



As a result, the player must miss three AFCON matches.



“To suspend player Ghana player Benjamin Tetteh for one additional game match in addition to his automatic suspension of two matches. Consequently, the player has been suspended for three matches,” a CAF statement has said.

It adds that “The Disciplinary Board has also issued a stern warning to both teams for their unsportsmanship behaviour after referees’ full-time whistle.”



