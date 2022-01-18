2021 AFCON: Black Stars have been very poor – Saddick Adams

Saddick Adams says Ghana have been poor in 2021 AFCON

Ghana Comoros cash set at 7 PM kick-off



Balck Stars are winless in 2021 AFCON Ghana takes on Comoros in last Group C game



Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams “Obama” has urged the Black Stars players to treat Comoros as their equals in African football ahead of the much-anticipated Group C game.



Ghana comes up against Comoros in a must-win game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for the final group games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Saddick Adams, the Black Stars should win the game against Comoros to restore confidence among the many Ghanaians who have given up on the team because of their poor start to the tournament.

“We have been very poor so far in this tournament and being poor is an understatement in respect to our standard and reputation on the continent.”



“We need to salvage our situation by winning the game tonight to help the fans get their confidence back. We can do that collectively but we cannot afford to underestimate Comoros in this game,” he told GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro in an interview.



Group C has Morocco leading with 6 points, followed by Gabon with 4 then Ghana with 1 point, leaving Comoros at the base with zero points.



Morocco have already qualified after with their 100 percent record from the first two games.



