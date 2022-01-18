2021 AFCON: Black Stars must beat Comoros - Mohammed Polo

Ghana in a must-win game against Comoros

Polo unhappy with performance of Black Stars



Black Stars fall to Morocco



Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo has said that the Black Stars have no option but to beat Comoros in the final Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, January 18, 2021



The legendary footballer reckons it will be a huge disappointment if Ghana exit the tournament at the early stage.



He said on Oman Channel that the Black Stars have enough quality to outplay the AFCON new entrants Comoros.

He indicated that his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance but said that as a Ghanaian he would not pick Comoros over the country.



Polo also highlighted the major problem with Ghana football which is the lack of a proper plan.



We have to win; I wouldn’t say we won’t win. We have to win just like we went into the Gabon game requiring a win,” he stated.



“It shows very clear that our structures have failed. Because we don’t develop our football, we are not developing anything; we just play. The days when quality players grew by themselves is far gone. They need an additional value but who is going to add that value,” he questioned.



The game has been tagged win or bust for the Black Stars with anything other than a victory spelling their end in the tournament.

In two match played so far at the tournament, the Black Stars have lost and drawn each with just a point from the game.



Watch the interview below



