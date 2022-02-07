2021 AFCON: Black Stars players earned US$20,000 each as appearance fee

Black Stars

Black Stars players did not earn winning bonus - GFA spokesperson

Spokesperson for Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that the Black Stars players were paid US$20,000 each for availing themselves for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament.



Twum explained that the aforementioned amount was the only money paid to the players, and thus they did not earn any winning bonus due to Ghana exiting the competition without a win.



He made the assertions while speaking to Starr FM.



He also denied reports about players using black magic 'juju' in camp during the tournament.

"The players were paid $20,000 as appearance fee, they didn’t earn any bonus because they did not win a single game.



“We all have beliefs as individuals. There was no day that I slept before 3 am. And I didn’t hear any Mallam chanting. No Mallam was hired for the Black Stars. There is no chance that juju exists in the Black Stars. The players have their individual beliefs and we can’t stop them,” Henry Asante Twum shared.



Ghana failed to qualify from Group C where they were drawn with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The Black Stars lost to Morocco, drew 1-1 with Gabon before losing to Comoros 3-2.



Following the poor performance by the team, GFA has shown head coach Milovan Rajevac the exit.



Currently, the FA are in search of a replacement as former Tottenham and Newcastle coach, Chris Hughton is said to be leading the race.