2021 AFCON: 'Burkina, Ethiopia, Cape Verde are good for Cameroon' - Omam Biyik

A photo of some officials who attended the draw for the 2021 AFCON

Indomitable Lions legend François Omam Biyik spoke on Tuesday evening (August 17) after the draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. The Cameroon assistant coach is pleased with the draw.

Avoiding the "top teams" from the group stage is the scenario that many supporters were hoping for their country, Cameroon. And it is done after the draw which took place on Tuesday 17 August 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.



Cameroon will kick off their group campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday 9 January 2022 at the brand new Olembe Stadium. Both teams are housed in Group A alongside Ethiopia and Cape Verde ".



For the technical staff of the Indomitable Lions, the results of the draw seem favorable.



"Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde are not a bad draw for Cameroon, because we could have had worse than that", emphasized Francois Omam Biyik.

Caution remains however with though opponents who often pose problems to Cameroon, such as Cape Verde. “You have to respect all the teams. Everyone struggled to be there, it's up to us to take it game after game and make it to the end", he added.



Cameroon won their fifth AFCON trophy in 2017, before being eliminated by Nigeria in the round of 16 of AFCON 2019 in Egypt. A setback to forget.



“This generation of Indomitable Lions must win the AFCON. There is talent, mentality too. We have to be successful in this journey. I think that when the time comes, we will have all these ingredients to win this Africa Cup of Nations, "concluded the Cameroonian legend.