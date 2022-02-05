2021 AFCON: Burkina Faso eye revenge against Cameroon in battle for third-place

Camroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana in action against Burkina Faso

Fresh off the back of a gruesome semi-final defeat at the hands of Egypt, the Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon lock horns with Burkina Faso at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The Stallions, on the other hand, fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal in Wednesday's last-four clash and will head into this game desperate to get one over Cameroon having failed to taste victory in any of the last five meetings between the sides.



After a sloppy start to the Africa Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso will feel satisfied with their performance at the tournament as they could walk away with the bronze medal on Saturday.



Kamou Malo's side were denied a dream start to the tournament in their opening game on January 9, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cameroon when Vincent Aboubakar struck twice to cancel out Gustavo Sangare's 24th-minute opener and hand the host nation all three points.



However, Burkina Faso bounced back to winning ways four days later when they edged out Cape Verde 1-0 in a nervy contest before wrapping things up in the group stages with a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia on January 17.



With four points from three games, the Stallions finished as runners-up in Group A, three points off group winners Cameroon, and level on points with Cape Verde, who also progressed as one of the four best third-placed sides.



Heading into the knockout stages as one of the underdogs, the West Africans were then held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Gabon side in their round-of-16 clash before going on to win the game 7-6 on penalties.

Burkina Faso continued their fairytale run at the tournament as they claimed a surprise 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the quarter-finals last Saturday courtesy of Dango Ouattara's solitary strike on the stroke of halftime.



​However, Malo's side were denied a second final appearance since 2013, when they were beaten 1-0 by Nigeria, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal in their semi-final four days later.



​Following a drab first-half, the game was sparked to life after the interval as Abdou Diallo and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng scored in a six-minute spell to put the Senegalese two goals up, and after Ibrahim Blati Toure pulled one back in the 82nd minute, Sadio Mane scored his third goal of the tournament to restore the Lions of Teranga's two-goal advantage.



​Burkina Faso head into Wednesday's game unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 games across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping five clean sheets in that time.



​On the other hand, for all the promise shown throughout the course of the tournament, Cameroon will feel somewhat disappointed all the same as they will now have to settle for a third-place finish at best.



However, Cameroon's charge for a sixth Africa Cup of Nations title came to an end on Thursday when they were beaten on penalties by Egypt following a goalless 120 minutes at the Paul Biya Stadium.

In a cagey affair between the two most decorated sides in the history of the competition, Conceicao's side were guilty of wasteful finishing as they failed to tuck away their chances and with nothing separating the sides after extra time, the Pharaohs claimed a 3-1 win on penalties.



​This fine run has been in no small part owing to their impressive display at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored 20 goals in that time while managing four clean sheets at the opposite end of the pitch.



Next up for Cameroon is an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of the last five encounters between the sides since 2015, claiming three draws and two wins, including a 2-1 win in the group stages, and they will feel confident of coming away with the desired result on Saturday.



Burkina Faso possible starting lineup: Ouedraogo; Kabore, Tapsoba, Dayo, Yago; Toure, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore



Cameroon possible starting lineup: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting