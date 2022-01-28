2021 AFCON: Defender Ola Aina says Nigeria will do better at next tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria defender, Ola Aina has said that the Super Eagles will do better at the next Africa Cup of Nations following their shock exit from the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the AFCON after losing to Tunisia in the Round of 16. They came into the game as slight favourites after winning all three group games and the North Africans squad depleted by Covid.



However, Nigeria conceded the only goal early in the second half and finished the game with 10 men as Alex Iwobi was sent off for a bad challenge.



“We have put the defeat against Tunisia behind us even though It was very painful,” Aina said on the eve of the team’s departure from Cameroon.

“The next edition in Ivory Coast is not far away and I think that should be our focus for now. We can’t dwell too much on the past.



“We are disappointed, the fans are disappointed, but things will be fine in future.”



Nigeria's next assignment is in March against Ghana in the World Cup play-offs.