2021 AFCON Draw: Ghana to know group opponents today

Black Stars Ivory Coast2 The Black Stars of Ghana in yellow during a football match

Tue, 17 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament when the draw comes off later today at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde.

Ghana qualified as group winners in the AFCON qualifiers alongside Sudan for the 24-team tournament to be held in Cameroon next year.

Ahead of the draw to be conducted today, Ghana is in pot 2 and likely to face some top countries in Pot 1 such as hosts Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Morocco.

Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor and Alex Asante, Head of the National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary of the GFA will attend the event.

Ghana and 23 other countries will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from January 09 to February 6, 2022.

Coach Akonnor will be hoping to lead the Black Stars to break the AFCON title drought in this tournament.

Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan has been invited by the Confederation of African football to attend the event.

The Black Stars will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Below is the list of players invited for the World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa

Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland

Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium

Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana

Full backs:

Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia

Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England

Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK

Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France

Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana

Center backs

Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France

Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England

Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana

Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China

Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain

Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England

Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France

Wingers

Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia

Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia

Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy

Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France

Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England

Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana

Attacking midfielders:

Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana

Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland

Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

Strikers

Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar

Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England

Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria

