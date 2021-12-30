2021 AFCON: Edmund Addo reports to Black Stars camp in Doha

Ghana international Edmund Addo

Moldova-based midfielder, Edmund Addo has reported to the Black Stars camp in Doha, Qatar ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Edmund Addo reported on Thursday, as confirmed by Ghana Men National Teams on Twitter.



"Manaf Nurudeen and Edmund Addo are the latest players to join the team camp in Doha," they wrote.



Addo's call-up is not a surprise because he has been in great form this season with Sheriff Tiraspol.



With 25 appearances in all competitions, Addo has helped the club reach the Europa League play-offs round.



Also, they sit comfortably at the top of the Moldovan National Division after 17 matchdays.

Addo debuted for the Black Stars on 11 November 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



He is expected to help the team end their trophy drought by winning next year's tournament in Cameroon.



