2021 AFCON: Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to set up final clash with Senegal

Jubilant Egyptian players after defeating Cameroon in Yaounde

Egypt beat Cameroon 3-1 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, ending the hosts’ hopes of glory on home soil.

Thursday’s second semi-final finished goalless after 120 minutes but it was Egypt who prevailed in the shootout, just as they had in the last-16 against Ivory Coast, and they will now face Senegal at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday.



The match was the first to be held at the Olembe Stadium since last week’s crush which killed at least eight people, CAF having received assurances over increased security and additional safety precautions.



Cameroon dominated much of the first-half and went closest to an opener when Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui headed Moumi Ngamaleu’s corner against the crossbar.



Egypt, however, improved after the break and Mo Salah was presented with a glorious chance to break the deadlock as he latched onto a dreadful backpass from Martin Hongla, only to falter when trying to round goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Egypt had coach Carlos Queiroz sent off after a series of touchline remonstrations but almost stole victory in the dying minutes of extra-time when substitute Ramadan Sobhi fired across the face of goal but his cross somehow evaded four men in white attacking it.



Cameroon blinked first in the shootout as centre-back Harold Moukoudi’s tame penalty was saved before James Lea Siliki was also denied by Mohamed Abou Gabal in the Egypt goal.



That left former Tottenham man Clinton Njie needing to score to keep the shootout alive but he shanked wide after a bizarre two-step run-up.



The victory keeps Egypt on course for a record-extending eighth AFCON title, while pre-tournament favourites Senegal are seeking a first title.