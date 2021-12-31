2021 AFCON: Egypt coach includes three players to finalize 28-man squad

The Pharaohs of Egypt

Egypt coach, Carlos Queiroz, has called three home-based players to complete his final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Smouha striker Marwan Hamdi, Pyramids FC defender Mohamed Hamdi and winger Ibrahim Adel have joined the Pharaohs squad preparing for the tournament.



Queiroz still overlooked playmaker Magdi Afsha and Zamalek's defensive midfielder Tarek Hamed who is 32.



Zamalek's Mostafa Fathi, 27, did not make the squad despite impressing at the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar this month.



The record seven-time winners open their campaign in Group D against Nigeria on 11 January before facing Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.



Egypt's full 28-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Ahly), Mohamed Abo Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhy (Farco), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi).



Defenders: Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik (Ahly), Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud 'El-Wensh' Hamdi (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad of Jeddah), Mohamed Abdel-Monem, Omar Kamal (Future FC), Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids FC).



Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya, Hamdy Fathy (Ahly), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek), Abdallah El-Saied, Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mohanad Lasheen (Talae El-Geish).



Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Aston Villa), Ramadan Sobhy (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Sherif (Ahly), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha).