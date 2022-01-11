2021 AFCON: Five reasons Black Stars lost to Morocco

Andre Ayew confident Ghana will bounce back from defeat against Morocco

Milovan Rajevac calls for calm after Morocco defeat



Ghana to face Gabon on Friday



An 81st-minute goal by Sofiane Boufal earned Morocco their first three points of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, ongoing in Cameroon.



The Moroccans picked the three maximum points at the expense of the Ghana Black Stars who are chasing their fifth AFCON trophy.



In an extremely lackluster performance from Milovan Rajevac’s men, Ghana bowed to a late goal from a Moroccan team that had at least four of its players being hit with coronavirus.



As part of GhanaWeb's review of the game, we look at the five reasons that caused Ghana’s defeat against Morocco.



Stars failing to show up

In arguably the biggest game for the Black Stars as far as Group C is concerned, Ghana’s top-rated players failed to glitter.



The likes of Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew who had been billed to be the big boys of this team put up a poor show.



Thomas Partey was at fault for the goal and the Ayew brothers were basically non-existent after the 60th minute.



Costly mistakes



That it was a mistake that led to the goal sums up what can be termed as an error-riddled performance from the Black Stars.



Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Baba Iddrisu among others gave away balls in positions that could have hurt the Black Stars.

On the offensive, error in judgment, particularly from Kamaldeen, Joseph Paintsil, and Jordan Ayew made Ghana blunt up front.



Milo’s approach



It was obvious that Milovan Rajevac wanted to rely on the wingers to fashion out chances for the Black Stars.



Kamaldeen and Joseph Paintsil were supposed to be the creators with their runs from either side opening gaps for the Black Stars. Bar a few occasions when both wingers showed glimpses, it was largely a poor showing from them.



Again the decision to cede possession in the second half and play for a draw turned out to be a disaster as Ghana were sucker-punched.



Late substitutions

The gravest of coach Milovan Rajevac’s sins on the night was his decision to delay the introduction of fresh legs into the game.



As early as the first half, the game was calling for a creator and a target man. The Black Stars were struggling to create openings and with Fatawu Issahaku on the bench, Ghanaians expected Milo to bring him on but it had to take a Moroccan goal to compel the Serbian trainer to ring the changes.



Also, in making those changes, Milovan Rajevac hauled Ghana’s best player on the night, Joseph Paintsil, and left the Ayew brothers on the pitch.



Blunt Black Stars



Milovan Rajevac’s first stint with the Black Stars thrived on a creative midfield and potent target man in Asamoah Gyan.

It is safe to say the current Black Stars team lack the quality of the Kevin-Prince Boateng's, Muntaris, Appiahs, and the Gyans who could conjure something out of nothing and make things happen for the team.



The team is struggling to create chances and the game against Morocco proved how difficult it will be for Ghana to get goals.



