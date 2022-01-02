2021 AFCON: Full Black Stars squad expected by Monday

The Black Stars are in Doha preparing for the 2021 AFCON tournament

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to have a full house as players based in Europe will be arriving in camp after this weekend's league matches.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a directive to allow European clubs to release players after January 3.



The Black Stars opened camp in Doha last weekend with only 13 players reporting to camp to begin preparations for the Afcon tournament.



Ghanaian players invited to join the squad from England, France, and Spain will join the team on Monday before they fly out to Cameroon.



England-based players such as Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Andy Yiadom (Reading), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading), and Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town) are expected to arrive in Doha from Sunday, January 2.

Coach Milovan Rajevac will have a full house on Monday to continue with preparations with the team before they fly out to Cameroon



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros



The Black Stars will face North African side Morocco in the opening group C game in Yaounde on January 10.