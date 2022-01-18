2021 AFCON: Ghana game will be like a final for us - Comoros coach

Amir Abdou, Comoros coach

Comoros will face the Black Stars of Ghana tomorrow in the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which is been held in Cameroon.

Comoros might potentially go to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams, but they'd have to pull off a massive shock in Garoua.



Comoros currently sit at the bottom of their group following losses to Gabon (1-0) and Morocco (2-0). They may, however, take comfort from their displays, since they were not completely outplayed.



Amir Abdou's men have already made history by qualifying for the prestigious competition for the first time, but they would like to set at least one more record before their Africa Cup of Nations adventure concludes.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Group C match against Ghana tomorrow coach Abdou said his team is currently focused on tomorrow's match against Ghana.



"We played against an experienced team which had high and low moments. We tried to stop Morocco's opportunities, but they are a fast team in transitions and have a very compact defense,"



"For sure they will have a say in this competition. Let's think about the game against Ghana. We need to find solutions, the last game will be like a final for us," he ended.