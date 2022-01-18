2021 AFCON: Ghana seek redemption against Comoros in a decisive clash in Garoua

Black Stars after losing their first match against Morocco | File Photo

There will be fireworks in Garoua as the Black Stars of Ghana seek redemption against the Coelacanths of Comoros to determine their fate of qualifying to the round 16 stages of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.

Coach Milovan’s side would lock horns with the debutants in a must-win encounter to stand a place in qualification to the next stage.



The Black Stars would look forward to redeeming themselves against the AFCON debutants after bottling their win against the Panthers last Friday and drawing with Morocco in the opening Group C match.



Coach Milovan Rajevac going into this clash would be looking forward to picking a win against Coach Amir Abdou, who has lost all two games in Group C.



Debutants Comoros lost in their first game against Gabon and also lost in their second game against Morocco, however, the first-timers would give Ghana a herculean task to at least grab a point against Ghana.



Comoros’ chances of qualifying to the next stage of the competition is very less, having lost their first two games and Ghana eyeing qualification must capitalize on the opponent’s weakness to amass the maximum points.

The last time both teams met was in 2015 in a World Cup qualification where Ghana triumphed over Comoros in a 2-0 goal aggregate over two legs. On paper, Ghana appears superior over the East Africa nation, however, it would take a tactical disciplined side to pick all points.



Whilst Ghana is chasing a win to progress to the next stage, Comoros are already out of the tourney even if they beat the Black Stars.



The Black Stars would hope for a miracle against Comoros to sail through, following how they struggled against Morocco and Gabon. Milovan is likely to feature the likes of skipper Andre Ayew, who have scored the team’s only goal in the tournament, Thomas Partey who had not been at his best so far, skillful Joseph Paintsil, and striker Jordan Ayew against a Comoros side whose goalkeeper, Salim Ben Boina was superb when they played Morocco on last Friday.



Black Stars now have just a point after two matches played and would be hoping to secure all three points in their decisive encounter against Comoros on Tuesday.



Morocco has qualified out of Group C with six points, Gabon on four points, and Ghana who are also hoping to qualify to the next round of the competition.