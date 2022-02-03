2021 AFCON: Ghana still revelling in past glories – Twum Boafo

NDC leading member, Kojo Twum Boafo

Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stages

Black Stars record worst performance at AFCON 2021



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac sacked



The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kojo Twum Boafo has revealed Ghana is still living on past glories while other countries are focused on winning more trophie.



According to him, Ghana as a team must shun priding itself as a four-time champions of Africa and rather make an attempt to add more trophies to its cabinet.



Speaking exclusively on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show, Twum Boafo noted that it's high time the Black Stars realized there are no underdogs in African football because every team qualified on merit.

“We seem to have the impression that some countries have not moved on and we are still revelling at 4-time Africa,” Twum Boafo said.



He added, “everybody came to play, everybody qualified so it wasn’t an invitational, it wasn’t seeded on what who has done in the past, it was a current situation.



The leading member of the National Democratic Party was very disappointed in the Black Stars recent performance at the AFCON 2021.



“I think the overall performance of the team is in the results they got. One point out of 3 matches that wasn’t good enough,” the politician stated.



The Black Stars lost to Morocco and Comoros and picked up a point against Gabon at the AFCON 2021.