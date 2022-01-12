2021 AFCON Group A preview: Hosts Cameroon chase early qualification vs Ethiopia

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

Off the back of a victory in their Africa Cup of Nations opener, Cameroon takes on Ethiopia at Stade d'Olembe in their second group-stage involvement on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia will be looking to get their campaign up and running following a defeat in the opening fixture last time out.



Toni Conceição's men did not have the best of starts as they went behind Gustavo Sangare's 24th-minute strike but went on to claim all three points courtesy of a pair of first-half penalties from Vincent Aboubakar.



As a result, the Indomitable Lions are top of Group A at the moment and can confirm their place in the last 16 by securing yet another win in Yaounde.



Standing in the way is an opposing outfit who have failed to win any of the previous two meetings between the sides, the most recent of which was a goalless draw back in 2016.



Having claimed four straight home triumphs on the bounce, Cameroon will be looking to give their fans a reason to cheer once again comes the sound of the final whistle.



Ethiopia got off to a bad start following a narrow 1-0 loss to the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Sunday.

Wubetu Abate's men, who played the majority of the contest with 10 men, were undone in first-half stoppage time thanks to Julio Tavares's opener.



That was in keeping with the east Africans' form over the last four months in which they have only come out on top once in seven competitive outings.



However, the Walia Ibex are far from out but will require a positive result against the host nation to keep their qualification hopes alive heading into the final matchday.



Cameroon possible starting lineup: Onana; Fai, Onguene, Ngadeu, Tolo; Kunde, Anguissa, Oum Gouet; Ekambi, Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting.



Ethiopia possible starting lineup: Shanko; Yusef, Tamene, Debebe, Hamid; Yohannes, Alemu, Dagnachew; Nesir, Kebede, Gebremichael.