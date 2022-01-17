2021 AFCON: Ivory Coast goalie Sangare losses father

Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper, Badra Ali Sangaré

Ivory Coast goalkeeper, Badra Ali Sangaré has lost his father a night after his howler caused the Ivorians a painful draw against Sierra Leone in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



The official handle of the Confederation of African(CAF) confirmed the passing of Sangare's father in a tweet on Monday, January 17, 2022.



At the moment there is no information for the cause of the death.

The 35-year-old grabbed the headlines after his mistake led to Sierra Leone netting a late equaliser. Sangare miscalculated his steps after gabbing a headed-back pass, thus losing grip of the ball which fell to Steven Caulker who set up Alhaji Kamara to put the ball at the back of the net.



Sangare picked up an injury in the process and could not end the game as Sergei Aurrier took his place in the post.



Prior to the unfortunate incident, Sebastien Haller opened the scoring in the first half but a sweet left-foot finish by Musah Kama pulled Sierra Leone level in the second half.



Arsenal star, Nicholas Pepe restore the lead on the 65th minute with a beautiful curler before Sierra Leone draw level in additional time.



Following the draw, Cote d'Ivoire lead Group F with 4 points, Equatorial Guinea second with 3, Sierra Leone with 2 points while Algeria are fourth with just a point.

Below is CAF's tweet



