2021 AFCON: Kwakye Ofosu tips Sierra Leone goalkeeper to win best player award

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy Information Minister

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a deputy Minister of Communication under the erstwhile Mahama government has tipped Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Mohammed Kamara to win the player of the tournament award at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kwakye Ofosu is wowed by the performance of the goalkeeper who has been a key player for Sierra Leone in the tournament.



Kamara pulled off outstanding saves in Sierra Leone’s astounding draw with Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 16, 2022.



In a Facebook post, Kwakye Ofosu reasoned that the award should be handed to the goalie as he has distinguished himself throughout the tournament.

“Forget the rest. Goalkeeper KAMARA of Sierra Leone should be given player of the tournament at AFCON 2021 already!”.



While Sierra Leone are earning praises for picking two points against Algeria and Ivory Coast, the Black Stars are getting sticks for losing and drawing against Morocco and Cameroon respectively.



Late goals conceded in both goals has placed Ghana’s qualification in doubt with just a point picked so far.



The Black Stars have a chance to make amends when they come up against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



