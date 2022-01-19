2021 AFCON: Milovan Rajevac is struggling to play Thomas Partey at his right position - Asamoah Gyan

Thomas Partey

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan believes Milovan Rajevac is struggling to find the rightful position for Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder has been criticized for his unimpressive performance in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.



Partey is was in action when the Black Stars suffered a defeat in their opening game against Morocco and the draw against Gabon in their second group game.



Speaking ahead of Ghana's final group game against Comoros, Gyan said the coach is struggling to find the right position for the former Athletico Madrid enforcer.



"During the presser ahead of the game, the coach spoke about his goal-scoring problem," he said on SuperSports TV.

"Milovan Rajevac has been struggling to play Thomas Partey at his right position. At Arsenal, Partey plays the holding midfield but at the national team, he sometimes plays in the attack.



"He has been a key player for the national team but at this tournament, Milovan Rajevac has been struggling to play him at the right position because he needs him to be at his best.



"You have the likes of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew in there but at tournaments like this, you need the likes of Partey to come alive in games," he added.