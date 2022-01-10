2021 AFCON: Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 Group C opener

Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew (r) and Morocco's Roman Saiss (L)

Sofiane Boufal puts the dagger through the hearts of Ghanaians with a late strike as the Atlas Lions narrowly defeated the Black Stars in the opening Group C game of the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON).

Morocco pip Ghana 1-0 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to the top of the group with three points.



The Black Stars had a good start but did not create the openings they would want to as Morocco were organized.



In the 13th minute, the North Africans could have taken the lead after Partey cheaply gave the ball away in Ghana's area but Zakaria Aboukhal who chanced on the loose ball could not take full advantage as his strike went straight to the goalkeeper.



The first half was flat with both sides being careful with their play. The opening half ended goalless.

In the second half, Morocco took full control and were the better side. However, Ghana nearly took the lead.



On the 73rd minute, Joseph Paintsil tried a goal-bound curler from the edge of the box but Yassine Bounou pulled an outstanding save.



Morocco had the breakthrough with 9 minutes left on the clock when Ghana's defense goes to sleep. Sofiane Boufal put the red and green in the lead with a great finish from inside the box, giving goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott no chance of saving that ball.



Vahid Halilhodžić charges went on to grab the needed bright start, amassing all the points.