2021 AFCON: Morocco toughest opponent in Group C – Akonnor

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, head coach of the Black Stars believes the Atlas Lions of Morocco are the team to beat in the Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will open its account in the tournament against Morocco who are currently ranked 14 places above the Black Stars who dropped to 52 on the latest FIFA ranking.



Speaking on a zoom conference on Friday, Akonnor said he is relishing the encounter with the Moroccans.



Despite assertions that Ghana’s group is a fairly easy one, Akonnor perceives it to be tough with Comoros and Gabon providing big challenges to Ghana.



“It is a group that it tough. It is a group that we need to work hard for. Morocco appear to be the opponent that will be the toughest and I thank the Ghana FA for organising the friendly match earlier this year,” coach Akonnor said.

Pre-tournament period for the Black Stars are usually dominated by discussions on bonuses and per diems for the playing body and its officials.



With the tournament less than six months away, the bonus conversation is creeping into the discourse but Akonnor appears disinterested.



According to him, his focus now is putting together a team capable of winning Ghana the trophy in Cameroon.



“My focus is on how we play. The plan is in place for the Ghana FA and the Ministry to settle everything and I think there wouldn’t be any case when it comes to the tournament,” the coach said.