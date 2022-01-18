2021 AFCON: NPP executive charges Black Stars to beat Comoros

Ghana could exit group stage for the first time since 2006

Aziz Haruna Futa, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has entreated the Black Stars to beat Comoros on Tuesday, January 14.



The Nasara Coordinator for the NPP has said although the minors in the tournament are having good performances, Ghana have no excuse other than to beat the whipping boys in Group C today.



The Black Stars need a win in the crucial encounter today or they bust out of the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Speaking to GhanaWeb representative at the AFCON, Daniel Oduro, Aziz said the team needs to win the game else there will be doom for the players.



"I think that now everybody knows how to play football and we have learned a lot of lessons in this tournament that the teams are even suffering. So, it doesn’t matter how many times you have appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations or how many times you have won, how many times you have gone to the World Cup that doesn’t matter anymore.



'So, where we are here, we have to take our destiny into our hands and these boys must win this game, else there is going to be a problem for them…I believe that this team will beat Comoros without any compliancy."



Ghana's clash against the Coelacanths, who are debutants, will kick off at 19:00 GMT kick time at Roumdé Adjia Stadium.



