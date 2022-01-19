2021 AFCON: Nigeria beats Guinea Bissau 2–0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their last Group D match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday in Garoua, Cameroon.

Sadiq Umar scored in the 56th minute to put Nigeria ahead in the game. He scored through an assist from Kelechi Iheanacho.



William Troost-Ekong also led the team to its second goal after a wonderful dribble by Moses Simon. He scored through an assist from Kelechi Iheanacho.



The victory makes the Super Eagles of Nigeria the only team that reached the last 16 stage by winning all group matches at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Guinea Bissau’s hope to reach the last 16 failed after losing to already qualified and top of the group Nigeria.



This was the first game between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Guinea-Bissau are winless in their nine matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (D3 L6).