2021 AFCON: Predict and win awesome prizes on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is getting more exciting with the introduction of a ‘predict and win’ segment.



Readers and viewers of GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV respectively stand a chance of winning awesome prizes from the Eastern Legon branch of leading Pizza brand, Cheezzy Pizza if they predict correctly matches involving Ghana and Nigeria.



GhanaWeb is collaborating with Cheezzy Pizza to offer the awesome packages to their fans as a way of rewarding them for following the AFCON on Ghana’s leading website and fastest growing digital television platform.



For every Ghana or Nigeria game, the five football followers will receive Cheezzy Pizza coupon for a correct prediction of matches involving either country.

With respect to Ghana’s game against Gabon, viewers and readers of GhanaWeb can participate by making their predictions in the comment section of a story that will be published at 6pm on the Sports Page.



The winners will be announced during the post-match analysis of the game between the Black Stars and the Panthers.



Persons who join GhanaWeb at The Cosmopolitan Restaurant at Dzorwulu for our Live Commentary also stand a chance of winning by giving their predictions to our presenter before the game starts.



Three winners will be selected from the website and two from The Cosmopolitan restaurant.



Join us the Cosmopolitan Restaurant from 6:00pm as we bring you live audio and text commentary of the game.