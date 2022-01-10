2021 AFCON: Predicted Ghana line up for Morocco clash

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Ghana opens its Africa Cup of Nations campaign against in-form Morocco who come into the tournament as one of favourites for the tournament.

Reports from the camp of the Black Stars indicate that right back Andy Yiadom has picked up an injury and is most likely to miss the Group C opener.



Coach Milovan Rajevac has announced that unlike Morocco which have been hit with five coronavirus cases, the Black Stars are COVID-free.



Based on previous matches and reports from Cameroon, GhanaWeb has put together what it considers to be the likely starting line up for the Black Stars.



We expect England-based goalie Jojo Wollacott to start in post. Andy Yiadom should be an easy for right back but report indicates that the Reading fullback has picked an injury. Daniel Amartey is most likely to start at right back.



Alexander Djiku and Jonathan Mensah will start at the heart of defence with a midfield trio of Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey and Edmund Addo.

The forward line will have youngster Fatawu Issahaku partnering the Ayew brothers. Jordan on the right with Andre as the main man up front,



See the list below



Wollacott



Daniel Amartey



Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku



Daniel Amartey



Baba Iddrisu



Edmund Addo



Thomas Partey

Jordan Ayew



Fatawu Issahaku



Andre Ayew



