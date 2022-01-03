2021 AFCON: Sammy Kuffour confident Black Stars will make an impact in Cameroon

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Ghana legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour has reiterated that the Black Stars can make an impact at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon.

The West African country has been preparing tirelessly in Doha for the 33rd edition of the continent most prestigious tournament which kicks off from January 9 to February 6.



Milovan Rajevac, who is on a one-year renewable contract together with his charges have been tasked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to win the trophy in Yaounde, having come close in 1992, 2010, and 2015.



Kuffour, who was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified the country for its first-ever World Cup appearance and now a member of the Black Stars Management Committee believes the Black Stars not been rated as favourites to win the trophy is good for the team to prove their critics and doubters wrong.



According to him, it is good the team is not under pressure to annex the ultimate ahead of the tournament.



"Anytime the Black Stars are heading to a tournament and they are not under pressure, they perform," he said.

"The team did it in 2006 and 2010 and as it stands, when people are mentioning the countries that will win the Afcon trophy, Ghana is not part of the favorite teams to win it which is good for the team.



"I think the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have done well by making sure the team is not under pressure ahead of the tournament.



"At the moment, there are some good players in there which is good. It is good because some of the players that won the CAF U-20 championship are in the team which makes good.



"During my time with the Black Stars as a player, we did that from 2002 and through that, we were able to qualify for the World Cup in Germany for the first time," he added.



The Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco. Ghana meanwhile have won the Afcon four times.