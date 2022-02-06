2021 AFCON: Teranga Lions dominates Senegal-Egypt combine XI

Senegal's Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Dia in action against Guinea

Who would make a Dream Team of the two Nations Cup finalists?

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy



Endured a tricky spell against Equatorial Guinea, but beyond that, has done little to dent his reputation as the finest African goalkeeper in the game.



Mendy has kept clean sheets in four matches, although he was breached in both the quarter-final and the semi.



Right-back: Omar Kamal



Squeezing out Bouna Sarr in the toughest decision of the lot, Kamal only made his full Egypt debut in the Pharaohs’ second group game, but has excelled defensively, averaging 3.6 tackles per match.



It’s not bad going for a player who made his name as a winger.



Centre-back: Kalidou Koulibaly

Like Mendy, had a few nervous moments against Equatorial Guinea, but he remains one of Africa’s finest defenders of his generation and isn’t going to be squeezed out of this dream team by any of Egypt’s options.



Centre-back: Abdou Diallo



Left-back: Saliou CissMaking the team ahead of the likes of Ahmed Hegazy or Mohamed Abdelmonem, Diallo has taken to international football seamlessly after being coaxed away from a future with France.



He complements Koulibaly well, offering technical poise and composure, and also opened the scoring as Burkina Faso were defeated in the semi-finals.



Left-back: Saliou Ciss



Veteran left-back who was introduced to the team for the Guinea game, replacing Fode Ballo-Toure, and represented one of Senegal’s biggest threats going forward in their last two group games.



He also registered an assist against Equatorial Guinea and was strong in both phases of play in the semi-final triumph.

Midfielder: Nampalys Mendy



Midfielder: Idrissa GueyePlaying in his first international tournament, Mendy, like Diallo, is another former France youth international who’s been integrated successfully into Aliou Cisse’s squad.



He was named Caf’s Man of the Match in the victory over Equatorial Guinea and thrives as the deepest midfielder of Senegal’s three…despite playing just one League Cup game for Leicester all season before the Nations Cup.



Midfielder: Idrissa Gueye



Less influential than in 2019, but he appears to be enjoying midfield life alongside Mendy, and will not yet Senegal down as he approaches another final.



Midfielder: Cheikhou Kouyate



Made his biggest contribution against Equatorial Guinea, when he bagged only three minutes after coming off the bench, helping kill off the Central Africans’ hopes of a comeback.

Kouyate’s towering frame is a useful contrast to the diminutive Mendy and Gueye, and he was particularly effective in neutralising Naby Keita in the draw with Guinea.



Forward: Sadio Mane



A Player of the Tournament contender, Mane has had a hand in six goals so far, with only Vincent Aboubakar having contributed more for his team.



The attacker bagged a late penalty against Zimbabwe to secure all three points, then opened the scoring against Cape Verde, was the game’s outstanding individual—and got an assist—as Equatorial Guinea were defeated, and then weighed in with two goals (one goal, one assist) in the victory over Burkina Faso.



He squeezes Mohamed Elneny out of this team.



Forward: Famara Diedhiou



The best of a limited array of center-forward options for these two sides, Diedhiou gets the nod ahead of Mostafa Mohamed, who has nonetheless represented a decent aerial threat for the Pharaohs.

Diedhiou, through, has chipped in in the final third; with an assist to set up Bamba Dieng for the second against Senegal, and opened the scoring against Equatorial Guinea after fine work from Mane.



Forward: Mohamed Salah



Not as influential as Mane, although much more critical for his national side, who aren’t blessed with the same options as the Teranga Lions.



Salah bagged the only goal of the game against Guinea-Bissau, as the Pharaohs bounced back from the defeat by Nigeria, and then stole the show against Morocco—netting the equaliser and then setting up Trezeguet for the extra-time winner.



Will we be treated to a Salah special in Olembe on Sunday?