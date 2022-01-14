2021 AFCON: We have maximum respect for Ghana - Gabon coach Anicet Yala

Anicet Yala speaking at a press conference

Gabon will likely show respect to Ghana with regards to how the team sets up to play with assistant coach Anicet Yala indicating that the team has a lot of respect for Ghana.

After wining their first match at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Gabon are now keen on securing a positive result against Ghana on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Ahead of the game, Assistant Coach Anicet Yala has admitted it won’t be an easy encounter against the Black Stars.



According to him, the side will rely on team work in their effort to fight to earn points from the Ghana game.

“We have maximum respect for Ghana. Happy with the return of Aubameyang and Lemina but counts on whole team to carry Gabon through tomorrow,” Anicet Yala said at a press conference today,



The match between Ghana and Gabon is scheduled to be played tomorrow at 19:00GMT.