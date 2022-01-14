2021 AFCON: We know it won’t be an easy game - Gabon on Ghana’s match

Ghana is scheduled to play against Gabon at 7pm on January 14

Source: GNA

Anicet Yala the Assistant Coach of the Panthers of Gabon, says, though he anticipates a tough match against Ghana, his team has the quality to triumph over the West African country.

The Panthers would lock horns with the Black Stars of Ghana in the second Group C match on Friday at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon.



Ahead of the crunchy encounter, the coach said “We know it won't be an easy game, but I believe in the quality of my players and their talent.”



He mentioned that the team would count on the return of Arsenal player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's when they face Ghana, one of the giants of Africa football.

"We have 28 players at our disposal, and we would seek solutions among the group. It's always good to count on players like Aubameyang.



“The group will be stronger. We would go into this game with the same determination as always.”



The Panthers go into this crucial game as leaders of Group C with three points whilst Ghana lies at the bottom and will need the maximum points to survive to the next stage.