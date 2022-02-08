2021 AFCON: What happened to Nigel Gaisie’s terrorist attack prophecy?

Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Cameroon have hosted a successful Africa Cup of Nations tournament with the Terenga Lions of Senegal emerging as the winner of the continental showpiece.

The tournament was hugely successful despite a disaster that happened at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde which claimed the lives of eight football fans.



Though this was a major dent on the just-ended tournament, it was a prophecy about the total disruption of the tournament that lingered on the minds of many prior to the start of the competition.



Before the start of the tournament on January 9, the Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie urged Africans to pray fervently to avert disaster at the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations.



He claimed that God revealed to him in a vision that people have died at the stadium during the AFCON and it was as a result of terrorist attacks in Cameroon.



“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.”

“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks. I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Nigel Gaisie said on 31st watchnight ceremony.



However, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ended without any major setback or a terrorist attack like Prophet Nigel Gaisie had predicted before the start of the tournament.



But is it the case that the prophecy didn’t come to pass or like the prophet instructed, believers prayed to avert that prophecy?



