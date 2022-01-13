2021 AFCON: Why only 17 Black Stars players trained on Tuesday

Black Stars players during a training session

Only 17 Black Stars players arrived at the team’s training grounds in Yaounde on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, following the 1-0 loss to Morocco in the 2021 AFCON Group C opener, according to Asempa FM broadcast journalist Andy Obeng Kwadwo who reports from Cameroon.

Head coach Milovan Rajevac exempted all the 11 players who started the game in the defeat to Morocco from participating in the recovery training.



Below are the players who didn’t train on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott, Baba Abdul Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, Joseph Painstil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew.



The rest of the squad all took part of the training session.