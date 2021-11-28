2021 AFCON tickets to go on sale in December

The AFCON trophy | File photo

The tickets for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon next year are set to go on sale from December.

The competition’s Local Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that it has agreed with the Confederation of African Football to sell the tickets online and in established kiosks in the country.



“Tickets shall be sold on the limited number of fans prescribed by the Confederation of African Football across the different stadia. This is in conformity with the anti-COVID-19 measures. We are equally taking the necessary measures to ensure that there exists no black market for tickets though out the African football mass,” the committee said in a statement.

The 24-team tournament will kick off on January 9 with Cameroon facing Burkina Faso at the 60,000-seat Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde.



The biennial competition will end on February 6.