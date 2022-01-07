2021 Afcon: We’re constrained in sending fans to Cameroon due to covid – MoYS

Ghana football fans

The government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said it is constrained in sending supporters to Cameroon to cheer on the senior national team, Black Stars, in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament scheduled to begin on Sunday, 9th January 2022 due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry in a statement however said African Origin travel and tours has been authorized to facilitate travel for a limited number of Ghanaians who may seek to attend the games on their own.



The Black Stars will be seeking their fifth title in the history of the tournament and the Ministry has urged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the team.

The Black Stars will begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022, before battling Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.



