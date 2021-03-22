2021 Afcon qualifiers: CAF disqualify Chad national team - See wetin you need to know

De decision mean say Chad go miss 2022 AFCON

Di joinbodi for African football Caf, don disqualify Chad national team from di final round of di Afcon 2021 qualifiers wey suppose begin dis week.

Dis one mean say, di Central African kontri go miss di African Cup of Nations tournament next year and dem no go follow partake.



Confederation of African Football (Caf) say dem take dis decision because Chad ministry of youth and sport nack dia own football association suspension on 10 March.



Football joinbody dem like Fifa and Caf, get rules and sanctions in order to discourage goments to dey chook hand inside football association mata; Dem dey call am "government interference".



Wetin go happun to Chad now?



Chad no get enough points to qualify comot di group wit di 1 point dem get, and so some fit see di Caf decision as case of 'nothing spoil'.



Caf say di Chad qualifier matches between Namibia and Mali don dey cancelled.

Also, "in line wit Article 61 togeda wit Article 64 of di CAF Regulations, we consider Chad na di loser of both matches," di statement wey dem release on 22 March bin announce.



Upcoming Afcon qualifiers



Cameroon don automatically qualify as di host of di tournament, so dia matches dem dey play na formality.



From 24 March to 30 March, di oda kontris go need fight for chance to play inside Africa biggest football competition.



3-time champions Super Eagles of Nigeria go face dia neighour Benin on Wednesday, and then play Lesotho di following Tuesday.



Di team players don already dey camp dey train.