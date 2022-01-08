2021 Africa Cup of Nations: CK Akonnor criticizes Felix Afena-Gyan for rejecting Black Stars call up

Felix Afena-Gyan rejected the call up to play for Ghana

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor, believes it was a bad decision for Felix Afena-Gyan to reject a call up to the Black Stars.

The AS Roma youngster having rejected a call up in November 2021 ahead of Ghana's final Group G games against Ethiopia and South Africa during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the 18-year-old was again named in Black Stars provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].



However, Afena-Gyan once again failed to honour the call-up.



Akonnor, speaking on the decision of the youngster said it was wrong for him to reject the call up despite his lack of experience.



“It depends on what the boy has in mind and what he wants to achieve. But in all fairness, if you get the chance to play for the national team, you need to take it in good faith," Akonnor told Accra based Happy FM.

Akonnor added that despite rejecting Black Stars call-ups, he believes Afena-Gyan will not ditch Ghana for Italy.



“I don’t think he is looking forward to playing for Italy,” the coach said.



When asked about whether or not Ghana can lift the AFCON trophy in Cameroon, Akonnor said: “I will be supporting Ghana. None of us can tell where the team will reach," he added.



The Black Stars will be hoping to win the 33rd edition of the AFCON in Cameroon which start on Sunday, January 9.