2021 Africa Cup of Nations: 'Underdogs' Ghana can win tournament - Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigerian football legend, JJ Okocha

Nigeria legend, Jay Jay Okocha, believes the Black Stars of Ghana could go all the way out and win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] despite their slim chance.

The 33rd edition of Africa's biggest tournament kick off today with Cameroon and Burkina Faso playing the opener.



The Black Stars who are part of the teams to compete for the ultimate are seeking to end their 40 years AFCON drought having won the last trophy in 1982 in Libya.



However, the former PSG star included the West African country in his list of countries favourite to annex the title.



According to him, the Black Stars are heading into the tournament as underdogs but have what it takes to win the tournament.



"We have a tall list of countries capable of winning the tournament," he said on SuperSport.



"Burkina Faso are in there and we know how they played in 2013 causing several upsets.

"Cameroon are playing at home and they have the support of the entire country and so you expect them to go all out in every game but this is football.



"But again, remember Ghana is in there even though they are coming in underdogs but they are favourite to win the tournament.



"We know their experience in such tournament even though things have not been smooth for them but they what it takes to win.



"The North African countries are also capable of winning the title. Algeria won it the last edition," he added.



Ghana play Morocco on Monday, January 10 at 16:00GMT.