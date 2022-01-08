2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions will walk away with $5 million in prize money

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners will walk away with $5 million in prize money.

This comes after CAF Executive Committee on Friday resolved to increase the prize money of the continent's flagship competition.



The decision was taken at Friday’s Executive Committee meeting chaired by President, Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.



The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the Afcon, and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on 09 January 2022.



The new Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies:



o · Winner: USD 5 million (an increase of USD 500 000)

o · Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (an increase of USD 250 000)



o · Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (an increase of USD 200 000)



o · Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (an increase of USD 175 000)



This represents a total increase in the Africa Cup of Nations prize money of USD 1.850m.