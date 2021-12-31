2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be a success - CAF president Patrice Motsepe

CAF president, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

President of the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF], Dr. Patrice Motsepe has insisted that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] will be a success.

The 33rd edition of the continent's most prestigious tournament was left in the balance after European Club Association [ECA] together with World League Forum [WLF] wrote to CAF and FIFA that they will not release their African players for the tournament.



However, after several deliberations, players will join their respective countries on January 3 for the tournament which starts on January 9 to February 6, 2022.



With all the stars set to assemble in Cameroon for the tournament, Motsepe is confident the tournament will be a success.

"We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful AFCON (Cup of Nations)," he said.



"The world will witness the best of African football and hospitality. We can host a football tournament as good as any in Europe," he added.