2021 GHPL: Nurudeen Amadu pleased with King Faisal's performance in Dreams FC win

Nurudeen Amadu, King Faisal head coach

King Faisal head coach, Nurudeen Amadu is delighted with the performance of his team following their 3-2 win over Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Tuesday.

The Kumasi-based side took the lead through Zubairu Ibrahim in the 5th minute but Agyenim Boateng bagged the equalizer for Dreams FC from the penalty spot.



Enock Morrison restored King Faisal’s lead in the 34th minute before an own goal from defender Habib Mohammed made it 3-1.



Kwaku Karikari reduced the deficit for Dreams FC in the 66th minute but it wasn’t enough as King Faisal held on to win 3-2 at the Baba Yara stadium.



"Conceding two and still managing to win by scoring three is not a bad performance," coach Amadu told the media after the game.

"There can never be a perfect match. Our mentality is to grind the needed points by all means. We always want to win but then you can never win all games.



He added, "In modern football, video analysis is very important in assessing your opponents so as you can plan adequately for them. He is very important and helps the technical team a lot."



The result takes King Faisal to 20 points – joint top of the table with Aduana Stars and three points ahead of Asante Kotoko who are in third place with 17 points with a game in hand.



King Faisal will face Bechem United on Sunday in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.