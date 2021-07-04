2021 Ghana Football Awards: Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu named Coach of the Year

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has been adjudged the best coach at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.

Boadu beat off competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and Ghana U20 gaffer Karim Zito to clinch the accolade.



He won the prestigious award at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

Boadu is currently touted as one of the highly-rated tacticians in the local scene following his exploits at Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC. He joined Hearts of Oak on a three-and-half year deal prior to the commencement of the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.