2021 VGMA awards winner Adina: Biography of Adina Thembi 'Daddy's Little Girl' crooner

Popular Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina Thembi Ndamse

Popular Ghanaian-South African singer, Adina Thembi Ndamse wey her stage name na Adina don win di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [VGMA] of Record of di Year.

Adina win dis award dis weekend for Accra during di 22nd edition of di VGMA two day music award ceremony.



Before now, Adina don win oda awards afta she become more and more popular because of her talent, music videos with high quality plus beta sounds and charming appearance.



Who be Adina Thembi Ndamse



Adina Thembi Ndamse or simply Adina, na African singer, performer, songwriter and sometimes Actress and model.



She be Half Ghanaian and half South African and dey born her on 3rd October.

Adina na di younger of two sisters wey di mama born for Liberia. Her papa na from South Africa, Late Dr. Richard Sekumbuzo Ndamse and her mama na from Ghana, Mrs Mercy Ndamse.



Di singer attend Wesley Girls High School and Central University College wia she study Environmental and Development studies.



Adina start to dey sing wen she dey young. She join di National Theatre choir performing for Kidafest and Funworld events.



She begin dey popular for di Ghana Music industry wen she compete and win one music reality show wey dem call; 'Stars of the Future' for 2018.



Adina once tok say her American Singer, Beyonce na like Idol to her during one interview. She say Beyonce hard work na art of wetin ginger to dey successful.

Di singer don release some number of hit songs like Too Late, Makoma, Killing me Softly plus odas.



Awards wey Adina Thembi Ndamse don win



Adina wey be Ghanaian-South African singer don win plenti awards.



She be di winner of music reality show Stars of di Future for 2008.



For 2017, she win Best Afropop of di year award.

Her eighth music single title "Too Late" give her two awards - Record of di Year and Best Female Vocalist of di Year for di 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards inside Ghana.



And di latest wey be di 2021 VGMA record of di year from



sources where some informate inside di tori from come na; profilebilty and Keninfo websites



