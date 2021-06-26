2021 VGMA awards winners: See list of nominees and winners of 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

KiDi win im fourth Songwriter of di year award

Di 2021 edition of di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards dey happun dis weekend for di kontri capital, Accra.

Dis na di 22nd edition of di two day music award ceremony.



So far, dem don name 13 winners of di 2021 VGMA award from wetin di organisers post on dia social media page as dem dey livestream di event.



BBC Pidgin go dey give una update as e dey happun.



See full list of Nominees and Winners of di 2021 VGMA Awards.



Sound Engineer of the Year



Richie Mensah - WINNER



Music For Good



Yaa Yaa - WINNER



Lifetime Achievement Award



Bob Pinodo - WINNER



Producer of the Year



Richie Mensah - WINNER



Best Video of the Year



'Baddest Boss' - MzVee - WINNER



'Why' - Adina



'Fancy' - Amaarae



'Adom' - Diana Hamilton



'Cold' - Joey B



'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene



'On the Street' - Kweku Smoke



'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew



'Kpa' - Okyeame Kwame



'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu



Instrumentalist of the Year



Nana Yaw Sarfo Prince - WINNER



Joshua Moszi



Sennah Emmanuel



Bludo Enoch



Owuraku Kissi



Songwriter of the Year



Kofi Kinaata - 'Behind The Scenes' - WINNER



Diana Hamilton - 'Adom'



Adina - 'Hyedin'



Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'



Abiana - 'Adun Lei'



Epixode - 'Too Much'



Record of the Year



'Daddy's Little Girl' - Adina - WINNER



'Be Your Own Beautiful' - Adomaa



'Fancy' - Amaarae



'Die 4 U' - Cina Soul



'Too Much' - Epixode



'Diplomatic Teef' - Trigmatic



'Commot' - Worlasi



'Mmusuo' - YaaYaa



Male Vocalist of the Year



MOG Music - 'Oguamma' - WINNER



KiDi - 'One Man' ft. Adina



Joe Mettle - 'Yesu Mo'



Akwaboah - 'Posti Me'

Kyei Mensah - 'Take It All'



Kingsley Amporful - 'God'



Female Vocalist of the Year



Abiana - Adun Lei - WINNER



Adina - Hear Me



Yaa Yaa - Mmusuo



Cina Soul - Die 4 U



Efe Grace - Lord have your way



Enuonyam - Fill me



Best Group of the Year



Keche - WINNER



Bethel Revival Choir



DopeNation



Dead Peepol



Unsung Act



Nanky - WINNER



Oseikrom Sikani



Malcolm Nuna



Kwame Yogot



Kobby Tuesday



Naana Blu



Adelaide The Seer



Queendalyn Yurglee



African Artist of the Year



Master KG - WINNER



Burna Boy



Davido



Wizkid



Fireboy DML



Omah Lay



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year



Eno Barony



Joey B



Keche



Kofi Jamar



Kwesi Arthur



Medikal



Sarkodie



Yaw TOG



Gospel Song of the Year



'Blessed' - Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle



'Favour Everywhere' - Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru



Adom' - Diana Hamilton



'Jesus Over Do' - Empress Gifty



'Yesu Mo' - Joe Mettle



'Jesus' - MOG Music



'Jejeli' - KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay



'Who Say God No Dey' - Kofi Karikari



Highlife Song of the Year



'Posti Me' - Akwaboah

'Playboy' - Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah



'Enjoyment' - KiDi



'Behind The Scenes' - Kofi Kinaata



'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene



'Asabone' - Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung



'Later' - Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy



'Party' - Sista Afia ft. Fameye



Hiplife Song of the Year



'Thank God' - DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata



'Enough Is Enough' - Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay



'Long Life' - Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur



'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



'Dw3 Remix' - Krymi ft. Drew ft. All-Stars



'Pilolo' - Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy



'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



'Ghetto Boy' - Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal



Hip Hop Song of the Year



'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung



'Otan Hunu' - Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent. Akobam - Joey B ft. Medikal & Kofi Mole



'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee



'Money' - Kweku Flick Live from 233 - Kwesi Arthur



'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle



'Sore' - Yaw Tog ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd



'Force Dem To Play Nonsense' - Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



'Why' - Adina



'Sheriff' - MzVee



'Forever' - Samini



'Lonely' - Jah Lead



'Killy Killy Rmx' - Larruso ft. Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur



'Make Up' - Kaphun ft. Stonebwoy



'Gye Diee' - Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music



'Mi Dey Up Rmx' - Kofi Jamar ft. Stonebwoy



Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year



'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy



'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise



'Forever' - Gyakie



'Momo' - KelvynBoy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes



'Say Cheese' - KiDi



'Sisa' - King Promise



'Turn On the Lights' - Kwesi Arthur



'Let Me Know' - Mr Drew



'Maria' - Camidoh



'Emergency' - Wendy Shay



Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year



Adina



Darkovibes



Camidoh



KelvynBoy



KiDi

King Promise



Mr. Drew



Wendy Shay



Gospel Artist of the Year



Akesse Brempong



Joe Mettle



Celestine Donkor



Diana Hamilton



Empress Gifty



MOG Music



Efe Grace



Eric Jeshrun



Highlife Artist of the Year



Akwaboah



Fameye



Kofi Kinaata



Kuami Eugene



Sista Afia



Dada Hafco



Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year



Epixode



Samini



Ras Kuuku



Kaphun



Larruso



Best Collaboration of the Year



'Take Care of You' - Adina ft. Stonebwoy



'Inna Song' - Darkovibes ft. King Promise



'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



'One Man' - KiDi ft. Adina



'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle.



'Happy Day' - Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



'Sore' - Yaw TOG ft. O'kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd



Best Rap Performance



'Best Rapper' - Amerado



'God Is A Woman' - Eno Barony



'Cold' - Joey B



'Stop It' - Medikal



'Brown Paper Bag' - Sarkodie ft. M.anifest



Flawless - Strongman



International Collaboration of the Year



'Favor Everywhere' - Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru



'The One' - Efya ft Tiwa Savage



'Something Nice' - Kofi Kinaata ft. Patoranking



'Show Body' - Kuami Eugene ft. Falz



'Baajo' - Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy



'CEO Flow' - Sarkodie ft. E-40



'Paper' - Sista Afia ft Victor AD



'Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx' - Pappy Kojo ft. Busiswa Gqulu

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year



'Ataa Adwoa' - Bosom PYung



'Adom' - Diana Hamilton



'No Dulling' - Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



'Enjoyment' - KiDi



'Sisa' - King Promise



'Ekorso' - Kofi Jamar



'Open Gate' - Kuami Eugene



'La Hustle Remix' - Medikal



'Happy Day' - Sarkodie



'Sore' - Yaw Tog



'Say Cheese' - KiDi



'Inna Song' - Darkovibes



Album of the Year



Araba - Adina



Kpanlogo - Darkovibes



Son of Africa - Kuami Eugene



The Truth - Medikal



Inveencible - MzVee



10 AM - Strongman



Blackstar - KelvynBoy



Lava Feels - Joey B



EP of the Year



Blue - KiDi



Seed - Gyakie



Different - GuiltyBeatz



Mood Swings - Edem



This Is Not The Tape, Sorry For The Wait II - Kwesi Arthur



The Truth - Kofi Jamar



Best New Artiste of the Year



Amerado



Bosom PYung



Dead Peepol



Gyakie



Kofi Jamar



Kweku Flick



Larruso



Mr Drew



Yaw TOG



Camidoh



Artiste of the Year



Adina



KiDi



Diana Hamilton



Kuami Eugene



Medikal



Sarkodie



