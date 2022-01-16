2021AFCON: Black Stars in photos

Ghana Black Stars players

The Ghana national team, Black Stars are in Cameroon competing for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.



The team has so far played in two matches, first was with Morocco where the team lost in a lone goal. The second was on Friday where the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Gabon.



Despite the team's underperformance, head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has assured Ghanaians that there is still a chance to qualify. The Black Stars will come against Comoros on Tuesday.

Milo has indicated that they can make it out of Group C despite a winless run after two games.



“Every match in this competition is very tough and it doesn’t matter who plays, it’s about team work. The most important thing is we still have the chance to qualify for the next stage,” he said at the post-match conference.



As Ghanaians cheer the senior national team to victory with the hope of breaking their 40-year AFCON drought, here are some images coming in from Cameroon captured by Fredrick Gyan-Mante and the Ghana Football Association.



