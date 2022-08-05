2
2022/2023 Premier League: Predictions by GhanaWeb's sports team as season kicks off

English Premier League EPL Trophy The 2022/2023 PL season kick off today

New signings, new rules, and new coaches, the world’s most exciting and most followed football competition returns today with a Friday night cracker between Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The 2022/2023 Premier League season promises to be a fun-filled journey with all twenty teams showing ambition in the transfer window.

Manchester City have lost some good players to rival clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea but have been boosted with the arrival of Haaland, Kalvin Philips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega. Pep Guardiola’s side are still active in the window and could make a couple of signings before the window shuts.

Liverpool might have lost the influential Sadio Mane but Jurgen Klopp’s side have Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey arriving in the past month.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku have departed Stamford Bridge but Chelsea have brought in Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka.

In North London, Tottenham have added Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and loanee Clement Lenglet to a side that finished fourth last season. Antonio Conte’s side have upgraded their team and ready to roar.

Across the street in North London, Arsenal have been the biggest spenders in the window so far with coach Arteta still promising some more signings. Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko arrived from Manchester City, Fabio Vieira joined from Porto, Marquinhos from Brazil and Matt Turner from the US.

Manchester United have a new coach in Eric Ten Haag who has signed Christian Eriksen, Tyrel Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

The clubs on the lower side of the table have not been sleeping either. The likes of West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and others have been busy, making some really good signings.

As the season kicks off tonight, the GhanaWeb Sports team have been making their predictions with regards to the top four finishes and the teams that will not survive the competition at the end of matchday 38.

Below are the predictions

Perez Erzoah-Kwaw

Top Four

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Arsenal

Relegation

Leicester

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

Joseph Nii Adamafio

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Manchester United

Relegation

Leeds

Southampton

Nottingham Forest

Joel Eshun

Top four

Chelsea

Manchester City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Relegation

Bournemouth

Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Emmanuel Enin

Liverpool

Manchester City

Arsenal

Chelsea

Relegation

Brentford

Bournemouth

Fulham

