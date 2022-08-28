2022/23 Caf Champions League: RC Kadiogo to host Kotoko at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote d’Ivoire on Sept. 9
Burkinabe side, Rail Club du Kadiogo will host Asante Kotoko in their 2022/23 Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie in Cote d’Ivoire, Footballghana.com understands.
The Ouagadougou-based side will not be able to host games at the home ground due to an ongoing renovation that is yet to meet the requirement by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
Kadiogo will host Asante at the new 20,000-capacity Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote d'Ivoire.
The Falcons will host the Ghana Premier League champions on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kickoff is 16:00 GMT.
Asante Kotoko meanwhile will host Kadiogo at the Baba Yara Stadium in the return leg on September 18 with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Source: footballghana.com
