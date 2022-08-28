0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Caf Champions League: RC Kadiogo to host Kotoko at the Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote d’Ivoire on Sept. 9

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Kotoko players line up before a fixture

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Burkinabe side, Rail Club du Kadiogo will host Asante Kotoko in their 2022/23 Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie in Cote d’Ivoire, Footballghana.com understands.

The Ouagadougou-based side will not be able to host games at the home ground due to an ongoing renovation that is yet to meet the requirement by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Kadiogo will host Asante at the new 20,000-capacity Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Falcons will host the Ghana Premier League champions on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kickoff is 16:00 GMT.

Asante Kotoko meanwhile will host Kadiogo at the Baba Yara Stadium in the return leg on September 18 with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: