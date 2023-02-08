0
2022/23 GPL: GFA announces contenders for January’s NASCO Player of the Month

GPL Player Of The Month For January 2023.jpeg The winner will be determined after considering their performances and statistics in the last month

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Six players are in contention for the January NASCO Player of the Month award.

The shortlist includes Tamale City FC’s Sampson Eduku, RTU pair Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen Issah and Isaah Kuka.

Abass Samari of Accra Lions FC, Asante Kotoko SC’s Steven Mukwala Desse and Agyenim Boateng Mensah of Dreams FC are the other three.

The winner will be determined after considering their performances and statistics in the last month.

The eventual winner will be announced by the GFA on Friday, February 10, and will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

