2022/23 GPL: GFA puts out nominees for January’s NASCO coach of the month

The winner will be announced on Friday, February 10, 2023

Three coaches have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award for their superb performances in January.

The trio comprises Yaw Preko of Great Olympics, Kasim Mingle of Bechem United and Baba Nuhu of Real Tamale United.



The prize at stake is a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

The winner will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News bulletin on Friday, February 10.