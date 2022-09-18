2022/23 GPL: Nsoatreman FC apologise for using paper numbers during Bibiani Gold Stars game

The use of 'customized' numbers had social media buzzing

The Bono-based side recorded their first-ever win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

A second-half penalty from Samuel Ofori was enough to give Nsoatreman a historic triumph and secure all three points for the side.



However, the game was marred by the jersey incident when a player was seen with a paper number in the course of the game.



In a statement responding to criticism of what transpired, the club apologized to the Ghana Football Association and its supporters.



“Sometimes In life, certain things happen that all you have got to do is to apologize to the people you disappointed,” a statement from Nsoatreman said.

“We as Nsoatreman football club are really sorry, and hence render an unqualified apology to Chana football association, our supporters, and the general public for improvising with paper numbering on the jerseys of two of our players who played today, Friday, 16th September 2022 in our Ghana premier league home game against Bibiani Gold stars.



“We, therefore, promise the Ghana football association, our supporters, and the general public that, this said mistake will be rectified as soon as possible to avoid future occurrences of this nature. Thank you.”



In the matchday 3 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, Nsoatreman FC will be hosted by Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Stadium.