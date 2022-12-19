2022/23 GPL Preview: Bechem United v Tamale City

Becbem United

Bechem United will face Tamale City on match week nine of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after breaking for a month due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Hunters will host the new Premier League entrants at the Fosu Gyeabour Park as they look to continue their fine form this campaign.



Bechem United thrashed Nsoatreman FC 3-0 on match week eight before the league was halted. They lie 8th with 12 points.



Tamale City, on the other hand, lie 17th on the league table with six points after a slow start to the season.



Prior to the break, the Tamale based side defeated leaders Aduana Stars 2-1 at home and will hope to cause another upset when they face last season's MTN FA Cup runners up.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Wednesday.

Bechem United possible starting XI: Cephas Kofi Mantey, Emmanuel Ababio, Seth Kwadwo, Iddrisu Abdulai, Agbesimah Kofi, Emmanuel Avornyo, Aaron Essel, Foster Appiah, Francis Twene, Gabriel Yapy Tenlep, Abdul Latif Anabila



Tamale City possible starting XI: Pongo Agbeko (G), Collins Amoah Boateng ©, Liventius Attur, Kotei Emmanuel, Mubark Abdul Kadiri, Isaac Mensah, Raphael Essien, Mohammed Yahaya, Issah Nyaabila, Bismark Asare, Abega Ofosu.



Player to watch: Isaac Mensah



Predicted scoreline: Bechem United 2-1 Tamale City